Rajasthan petrol pumps to shut on Wednesday-Thursday
September 12, 2023  22:23
Representational image
Petrol pumps in Rajasthan will remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday between 10 am and 6 pm due to pump operators' protests.

Rajendra Singh Bhati, State President of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, said the protest will be held against high VAT on fuel in the state.

The petrol pumps across the state will remain closed from 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, he added.

Bhati warned of an indefinite strike from 15 September if the state government fails to act on the issue.

"High VAT has not only affected pump operators but also the public. We have been repeatedly demanding from the state government to reduce VAT but the issue has not been addressed," he said.
