PoK will become part of India on its own: VK Singh





Addressing a press conference as part of the BJP 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dausa, Singh said India has proved its mettle to the world by successfully hosting the recently concluded G20 meeting in the national capital.





"PoK will become a part of India on its own, it's just a matter of time," the former army chief said in response to a question on Monday. He also said the grandeur of the G20 Summit has given India a unique identity on the world stage and the country has proved its mettle to the entire world. "The G20 meeting was unprecedented.





"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has proved its mettle to the world. The G20 group includes all the powerful countries of the world. All countries have praised India openly," Singh told reporters.





Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan, he said the state has poor law and order and promises made to the youth and farmers by the government remain unfulfilled. "Therefore, the BJP has had to organise Parivartan Sankalp Yatra to go among the people and listen to them," he said. PTI

Union minister V K Singh has said that "Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will become a part of India on its own".