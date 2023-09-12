RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM gifted Akshata Murthy a Banarasi stole
September 12, 2023  15:56
Visiting G20 Heads of State, leaders and their spouses were presented with handcrafted artefacts signifying India's rich culture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Brazil: The Government of India presented a Kashmiri Pashmina Stole in a Papier Mache box to the spouse of Brazil President Lula da Silva, Rosngela da Silva. 

Indonesia: Modi gifted an Assam stole in a Kadam Wood Box to Iriana Joko Widodo, the spouse of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The stole has been crafted by skilled artisans using Muga silk and are known for their intricate designs and motifs. The stole was presented in a Kadam wood box. Kadam (Burflower tree) wood is considered auspicious in Indian culture and features in Indian religions and mythologies. This box has been handcrafted by the artisans of Karnataka. 

Japan: A Kanjivaram Stole to Yuko Kishida, the spouse of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. The stole is handcrafted from pure mulberry silk threads, by skilled weavers. This stole was presented in a Kadam wood Jali box. 

UK: An elegant Banarasi stole for Akshata Murty, the spouse of UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.  

Mauritius: An Ikkat stole for PM Pravind Jugnauth, Kobita Ramdanee. It was presented in a Teak wood box. 

Argentina: A Banarasi Silk Stole in an Ebony Jali Box to the spouse of Argentina's President Alberto Fernndez, Marcela Luchetti. 

The other gifts included a Khadi scarf, Sheeshamwood Sandook with Brass Patti, Araku Coffee, Kashmir Saffron and many more.
 
