RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
No move for 10% more GST on diesel cars: Gadkari
September 12, 2023  14:09
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. File pic
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. File pic
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari clarifies: "There is an urgent need to clarify media reports suggesting an additional 10% GST on the sale of diesel vehicles. 
"It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government. 
"In line with our commitments to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2070 and to reduce air pollution levels caused by hazardous fuels like diesel, as well as the rapid growth in automobile sales, it is imperative to actively embrace cleaner and greener alternative fuels. These fuels should be import substitutes, cost-effective, indigenous, and pollution-free."

Reports this morning said that the minister will seek a "pollution tax" in the form of additional GST of 10 per cent on diesel vehicles and gensets in order to cut down on air pollution.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sorry, but...: Ashneer Grover on Indore 'bought' cleanliness survey remark
Sorry, but...: Ashneer Grover on Indore 'bought' cleanliness survey remark

'Not sorry to any politician. Ever. No one. Any party. FIR kar lo (register an FIR). Case kar lo (register a case). Koi farak nahi padta (it doesn't make any difference) - I am not a pushover - won't be bullied. Don't make an issue where...

Asia Cup: Why K L Rahul loves batting with Kohli
Asia Cup: Why K L Rahul loves batting with Kohli

K L Rahul said he always feels comfortable batting with Virat Kohli in the middle.

Asia Cup: Injured Shreyas ruled out of Sri Lanka match
Asia Cup: Injured Shreyas ruled out of Sri Lanka match

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday after he failed to recover from his back spasm.

Goa principal suspended after students taken on mosque visit
Goa principal suspended after students taken on mosque visit

The principal of a private school in Goa has been suspended after a right wing organisation filed a police complaint that some students of class 11 were allegedly taken to a mosque for a workshop and made to perform religious rituals there.

Byju's changing fortune: From buying spree to selling crown jewels
Byju's changing fortune: From buying spree to selling crown jewels

From those highs, the Bengaluru-headquartered company founded in 2011 is now looking to sell two companies it lists as "well-known acquisitions" on its website - Epic and Great Learning. But strategic buys have been critical to its...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances