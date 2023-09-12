No move for 10% more GST on diesel cars: Gadkari

"It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government.

"In line with our commitments to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2070 and to reduce air pollution levels caused by hazardous fuels like diesel, as well as the rapid growth in automobile sales, it is imperative to actively embrace cleaner and greener alternative fuels. These fuels should be import substitutes, cost-effective, indigenous, and pollution-free."





Reports this morning said that the minister will seek a "pollution tax" in the form of additional GST of 10 per cent on diesel vehicles and gensets in order to cut down on air pollution.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari clarifies: "There is an urgent need to clarify media reports suggesting an additional 10% GST on the sale of diesel vehicles.