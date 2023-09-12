RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Nipah alert in Kozhikode after 2 'unnatural' deaths
September 12, 2023  09:02
image
The Kerala Health Department sounded a health alert in Kozhikode district on Monday following two "unnatural" deaths suspected to be due to the Nipah virus infection.  
   
State Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting and reviewed the situation, the health department said in a statement on Monday night.  
 
It said two "unnatural" deaths following fever were reported from a private hospital, and it is suspected that these were due to the Nipah virus.  
 
Relatives of one of the deceased are also admitted to the intensive care unit, it said.
 
Deaths due to Nipah virus infection were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018 and 2021.  
 
The first Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in south India was reported from Kozhikode on May 19, 2018.  
 
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person.  
 
Among infected people, it causes a range of illnesses, from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. 
 
The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers, WHO said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Errors Or Late To File ITR? Read This!
Errors Or Late To File ITR? Read This!

If you have not yet filed an ITR for the 2022-2023 financial year, you can file a belated return.

How Can Prachi Desai Look So Gorgeous!
How Can Prachi Desai Look So Gorgeous!

Prachi Desai's wardrobe is an explosion of colour and she has the courage to show you her real, unedited self.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

The schedule of Asia Cup 2023.

Comebacks Should Be Like This!
Comebacks Should Be Like This!

Celebrating his ton, Rahul took his helmet off, closed his eyes and punched his bat straight up in the air, while Virat Kohli applauded from the other end. This was Rahul's sixth ODI century.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances