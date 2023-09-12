Mita Vashisth to oversee Haryana film policy





The position of chairperson had become vacant after the sudden death of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik in March this year.





A theatre and cinema veteran of nearly four decades, Vashisht has worked in award-winning films such as Drohkaal (1994), Dil Se.. (1998), Ghulam (1998) and Taal (1999) as well as popular television shows Swabhimaan (1994), Hip Hip Hurray (1998) and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki (2005).

The Haryana Government has appointed actor Mita Vashisth as the chairperson of the governing council established to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy.