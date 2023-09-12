RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata to stay overnight in Dubai because...
September 12, 2023  11:56
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flight to Dubai was delayed by at least three hours due to technical glitches, an official said on Tuesday. Banerjee and her team were scheduled to leave for a 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 8.30 am. 

She will attend business summits to attract investments to the state.

 However, her flight was delayed by at least three hours due to technical glitches, sources in the chief minister's office told PTI. 

 A senior official of the airport said that the flight, which was supposed to take Banerjee and her team to the United Arab Emirates, arrived late from Dubai. Banerjee is scheduled to spend the night in Dubai due to the unavailability of connecting flights, before flying to Spain's capital Madrid the next day. 

 Speaking to reporters at the airport, Banerjee said, "It's been five years since we went abroad. Spain was the theme country of this year's International Kolkata Book Fair. They are good in manufacturing and other industries. We will be participating in business conferences there." 

 "They (foreign delegates) come here again and again. But we don't go. That's why we are going now. A business conference is also scheduled in Dubai. I will keep you people informed from time to time," she said. The CM was accompanied by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, other senior officials and one representative each from the football clubs of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. -- PTI
