India's factory output at 5-month high
September 12, 2023  19:15
image
India's industrial production growth rose to a five-month high of 5.7 per cent in July, mainly due to good showing by the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to the official data released on Tuesday.        

The factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 2.2 per cent in July 2022.

The previous high was recorded at six per cent growth in February 2023. 

Thereafter, the growth rate declined to 1.9 per cent in March 2023 before rising to 4.6 per cent in April and further to 5.3 per cent in May. The IIP growth again decelerated to 3.8 per cent in June this year.

During April-July 2023-24, the IIP growth works out to be 4.8 per cent, down from 10 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.

"The growth rates over the corresponding period of the previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of the Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020," an official statement said.
