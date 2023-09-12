RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gurugram man streams suicide on Insta Live
September 12, 2023  23:11
image
A 35-year-old man in Gurugram allegedly died by suicide, recording and broadcasting the act through Instagram Live from a hotel room, the police said on Tuesday.

The wife of the deceased Vikram, has accused a woman of blackmailing him and forcing her husband into suicide.

According to the complaint filed by Neeru, the wife, a native of Hisar, on Monday her husband Vikram had gone to a hotel in Sector 38 on the call of a female friend of his to celebrate her birthday.

"At the hotel, my husband was forced to commit suicide and even record it on Instagram Live. She was constantly blackmailing Vikram and demanding money from him. She had some objectionable videos of both of them which she threatened to make upload online.

"She tortured Vikram twice and forced him to kill himself," Neeru said in her complaint, according to the police.

The couple lives with its two children in the Rajendra Park area.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the female friend under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC at Sadar Police Station on Monday.

"An FIR has been registered against Anshi, a native of Himachal Pradesh, as per the complaint. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said inspector Subhash Chand, SHO, Sadar police station. 
