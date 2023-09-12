RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gau rakshak Monu Manesar sent to jail for 14 days
September 12, 2023  17:33
The vehicle in which the two men were burnt.
Monu Manesar, who was wanted in connection with the murder of two men from Rajasthan and for inciting the violence in Nuh in July, was arrested by the Haryana Police on Tuesday. He was produced in a court amid heavy security arrangements and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. 

Police personnel, equipped with modern weapons, took Manesar to the court in Nuh in a convoy of about half a dozen vehicles.

The Bajrang Dal activist is a key accused in the murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan, whose bodies were found in a car in Haryana in February. 
