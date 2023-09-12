Gau rakshak Monu Manesar detained

Gau rakshak Monu Manesar detainedSeptember 12, 2023 13:49
Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, wanted in connection with the murders of two men from Rajasthan and for inciting the violence in Nuh in July, has been detained by the Haryana Police.
Manesar is a key accused in the murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan, whose bodies were found in a car in Haryana in February.
