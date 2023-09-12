Gadkari proposes 10% more GST on diesel vehicles

Sign inCreate Account
Prachi Desai's wardrobe is an explosion of colour and she has the courage to show you her real, unedited self.
After disappointing guidances in the first quarter (Apr-Jun) of the 2023-24 financial year (Q1FY24) and valuation downgrades, the Indian IT sector could see some positive repricing as the bad news for IT maybe easing in Q2FY24. A key...
He declined the offer, and the role was eventually done by Sanjay Dutt.
'Rajji laughed. "What will I do with you convent girls and your two left feet?" he exclaimed.'
'He doesn't need to play eye candy or a boy next door. He has found his mark.' 'Brands like him because he understands them and he emotes appropriately for them.'