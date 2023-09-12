RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gadkari proposes 10% more GST on diesel vehicles
September 12, 2023  12:41
Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari proposes 10 per cent additional GST on diesel vehicles as pollution tax. Details awaited. 
