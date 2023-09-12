RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
G20 over, India slaps anti-dumping duty on China
September 12, 2023  10:15
The PM with his Chinese counterpart at the G20
The PM with his Chinese counterpart at the G20
India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel for a period of another five years, according to an official gazette by the Ministry of Finance.

An anti-dumping duty of USD 613 per tonne has been imposed on flat-base steel wheels from China, according to a notification on Monday. Such duty on steel wheels was imposed in 2018 and now the ministry has recommended a continued imposition for another five years.

"The Indian industry does not gain any undue advantage on the extension of existing duties," it said.

"The evidence of export price indicates that the Chinese exporters are exporting the goods to third countries at significant dumped and injurious prices," the notification said, explaining the rationale behind the move.

The notification added there is healthy competition in the Indian market and continuation of the duties would not deprive the domestic industry of any requirements.

Simply put, anti-dumping duties are taxes imposed on imported goods in order to compensate for the difference between their export price and their normal value, if dumping causes injury to producers of competing products in the importing country
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'We Are In A Calamity'
'We Are In A Calamity'

'Now they're talking about changing the Constitution; they feel they have no reason now to hide their intentions.'

Why Anti-Defection Law Needs Scrutiny
Why Anti-Defection Law Needs Scrutiny

Should the anti-defection law in India exist only to prevent democratically elected governments from being toppled?

Nipah alert in Kerala's Kozhikode after 2 'unnatural' deaths
Nipah alert in Kerala's Kozhikode after 2 'unnatural' deaths

Deaths due to Nipah virus infection were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018 and 2021.

'BJP Thinks The Poor Don't Understand Democracy'
'BJP Thinks The Poor Don't Understand Democracy'

'People understand Hitlershahi, tanashahi and now Modishahi.'

'Absolutely believe it was a success': US on G20 Summit in Delhi
'Absolutely believe it was a success': US on G20 Summit in Delhi

The US hails the landmark 'India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor' which will usher in a new era of connectivity from Europe to Asia and will stimulate economic growth across the two continents.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances