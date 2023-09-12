RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Existing laws enough for lynching: Assam govt
September 12, 2023  17:02
image
The Assam Assembly on Tuesday rejected by voice vote a private member's bill on preventing mob lynching as the state government said that offenders could be dealt with relevant sections of existing criminal laws and a new law is not needed. 

 AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam had introduced, 'The Assam Mob Lynching Prevention Bill, 2023' on the second day of the autumn session of the House. Islam, citing various instances of mob lynching in the state in recent years, said there is always a hue and cry after every such occurrence for a law against it. 

 The opposition MLA said the proposed law will have provision of imprisonment for all persons involved in any incident of mob lynching, among other steps to prevent it. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, responding to the proposed bill, admitted that it deals with an important issue, with mob lynching being such an issue that no civilised person can accept. 

 He maintained that the government has been acting strongly against any person involved with any instance of mob lynching under relevant laws. "We already have different sections of IPC and CrPC to deal with mob lynching. Hence, we feel there is no need for a separate bill to deal with it," Hazarika added. Deputy speaker Numol Momin, who was in the chair, put the proposal to vote and it was rejected in a voice vote. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Covid body bags 'scam': Ex-Mumbai mayor appears before EOW
Covid body bags 'scam': Ex-Mumbai mayor appears before EOW

The EOW had registered a case against Pednekar and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), based on a...

G20's Delhi declaration sent a 'positive signal': China
G20's Delhi declaration sent a 'positive signal': China

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit held under its presidency adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending...

8 Years Ago, SRK Predicted 500 Crore Box Office!
8 Years Ago, SRK Predicted 500 Crore Box Office!

'Ours is the only country which is very loyal to cinema, so making big bucks is a realistic possibility.'

Cong slams BJP for lotus on Parl staff's new uniform
Cong slams BJP for lotus on Parl staff's new uniform

A media suggested the Parliament staff will have a new dress code with the Lotus printed on it.

Dada, Dona Attend Sana's Convocation
Dada, Dona Attend Sana's Convocation

Sana, who did her schooling at Loreto House School in Kolkata, graduated in economics from University College London.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances