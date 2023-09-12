Ex-India cricket skipper will join Mamata in Spain





Banerjee flew for Dubai from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport at 9.40 am. She will spend the night at the West Asian city due to the unavailability of connecting flights, before flying to Spain's capital Madrid the next day.





"We will stay in Madrid for three days, during which we will attend a business summit and meet non-resident Bengalis. From there, we will take a train to Barcelona, where we will participate in a two-day meeting for the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)," she told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday.





She said this will be her first foreign tour in five years as the Centre "had not given her necessary permission earlier". Banerjee will be accompanied by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and senior office-bearers of renowned Kolkata football clubs Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. She said former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, who is currently in London, will join her team in Madrid.





"Spain was the theme country of this year's International Kolkata Book Fair, and it also participated in our film festivals. They are good in (apparel) manufacturing. We hope they will participate in this year's BGBS," she said.

