Etihad Airways names Katrina brand ambassador





As the brand ambassador for Etihad, Katrina will be featured in a series of creative and engaging campaign videos, the airline said in a statement.





Her partnership with the airline bolsters its foothold in the Indian market further solidifying Etihad and aligns with the airline's strategy for sustained growth in India, it said. The United Aran Emirates' national airline currently flies from eight Indian cities.





"I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey," Kaif said.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday said it has signed Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. This is the second time in more than a decade the Gulf-based airline has collaborated with the Bollywood star.