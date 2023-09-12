Etihad Airways names Katrina brand ambassador

Etihad Airways names Katrina brand ambassadorSeptember 12, 2023 13:54
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday said it has signed Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. This is the second time in more than a decade the Gulf-based airline has collaborated with the Bollywood star.
As the brand ambassador for Etihad, Katrina will be featured in a series of creative and engaging campaign videos, the airline said in a statement.
Her partnership with the airline bolsters its foothold in the Indian market further solidifying Etihad and aligns with the airline's strategy for sustained growth in India, it said. The United Aran Emirates' national airline currently flies from eight Indian cities.
"I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey," Kaif said.
TOP STORIES
Goa principal suspended after students taken on mosque visit
The principal of a private school in Goa has been suspended after a right wing organisation filed a police complaint that some students of class 11 were allegedly taken to a mosque for a workshop and made to perform religious rituals there.
Byju's changing fortune: From buying spree to selling crown jewels
From those highs, the Bengaluru-headquartered company founded in 2011 is now looking to sell two companies it lists as "well-known acquisitions" on its website - Epic and Great Learning. But strategic buys have been critical to its...