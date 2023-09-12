RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED questions TMC MP Nusrat Jahan for 6 hours
September 12, 2023  19:35
TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan was on Tuesday grilled by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths for nearly six hours at its office in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town area here, a senior official of the probe body said.

The 33-year-old actor, who was summoned by the federal agency for questioning last week, was asked to clarify her role as the director of the real estate company besides other questions related to the investigation.

"I answered all the questions I was asked. Thank you so much," was her brief reply to questions by told reporters after coming out of the ED's office in the evening.

An ED official said that Jahan during the questioning was also asked about the huge loan (over Rs 1 crore) that she allegedly took from the company.

"She was asked how she repaid the loan. She has submitted some documents to our officers and they are being probed. Our officers also asked her to specify the respective roles of Rakesh Singh and small-time actor Ruplekha Mitra who were  co-directors in the company," he told PTI.

The ED has summoned Mitra for questioning in the same case.

The probe follows the lodging of a complaint by a group of senior citizens recently accusing a real estate company of cheating them by promising flats in the New Town area on the eastern fringes of the city.

Jahan has denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said that she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017. 

The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.
