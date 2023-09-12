Adani Projects under 'govt-to-govt' deal in Lanka





The 500 Mw wind energy projects would become part of the memorandum of understanding signed between India and Sri Lanka for renewable energy development in the island nation during President Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit in July, said a report by the island's The Sunday Times newspaper.





The report cited the memorandum floated by Kanchana Wijesekera, Sri Lanka's minister of power and energy. Last year, there was a political furore in Sri Lanka over the awarding of wind energy projects to AGEL without any tendering process.





Indian Opposition parties, too, had raised the issue.





The memorandum moved by the Sri Lankan power and energy ministry justified lack of tender on the grounds that AGEL was recommended.





"The proposal of Adani Green Energy Limited of India is referred to. Accordingly, the cabinet of ministers having considered this proposal and reviewed the content of the draft MoU has authorised all the parties to enter into the said MoU and to proceed with the required future action as specified methodology given in the MoU carrying out this project' It can be strongly justified to consider the said proposal of Adani Green Energy Limited of India under the category of government-to-government basis as required under the Electricity Act," said the memorandum as cited by the Sunday Times.





-- Shreya Jai//Business Standard

