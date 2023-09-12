RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Adani Projects under 'govt-to-govt' deal in Lanka
September 12, 2023  11:27
image
The ministry of power and energy in Sri Lanka has moved a cabinet-level memorandum to categorise the wind power projects awarded to Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) as a 'government-to-government' deal between Colombo and New Delhi.

The 500 Mw wind energy projects would become part of the memorandum of understanding signed between India and Sri Lanka for renewable energy development in the island nation during  President Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit in July, said a report by the island's The Sunday Times newspaper.

The report cited the memorandum floated by Kanchana Wijesekera, Sri Lanka's minister of power and energy. Last year, there was a political furore in Sri Lanka over the awarding of wind energy projects to AGEL without any tendering process. 

Indian Opposition parties, too, had raised the issue. 

The memorandum moved by the Sri Lankan power and energy ministry justified lack of tender on the grounds that AGEL was recommended.

"The proposal of Adani Green Energy Limited of India is referred to. Accordingly, the cabinet of ministers having considered this proposal and reviewed the content of the draft MoU has authorised all the parties to enter into the said MoU and to proceed with the required future action as specified methodology given in the MoU carrying out this project' It can be strongly justified to consider the said proposal of Adani Green Energy Limited of India under the category of government-to-government basis as required under the Electricity Act," said the memorandum as cited by the Sunday Times.

-- Shreya Jai//Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

8 Years Ago, SRK Predicted 500 Crore Box Office!
8 Years Ago, SRK Predicted 500 Crore Box Office!

'Ours is the only country which is very loyal to cinema, so making big bucks is a realistic possibility.'

Trade issues that India, Saudi Arabia discussed
Trade issues that India, Saudi Arabia discussed

India and Saudi Arabia on Monday decided to expedite implementation of the $50 billion West Coast refinery project, and identified energy, defence, semiconductor and space as areas for intensified cooperation during talks between Prime...

'Kuch to hoga': Bombay HC to act on illegal construction
'Kuch to hoga': Bombay HC to act on illegal construction

The Bombay high court on Monday rued that for long illegal constructions have been mushrooming but time has now come to change the attitude that nothing will happen to such structures.

G20's Delhi declaration sent a 'positive signal': China
G20's Delhi declaration sent a 'positive signal': China

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit held under its presidency adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending...

G20 Summit: Startups hope Delhi Declaration to help ease capital access
G20 Summit: Startups hope Delhi Declaration to help ease capital access

The Indian startup ecosystem has lauded the inclusion of startups in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration for the first time ever in the history of G20. Industry stakeholders say that the move will lead to easier access to capital, reduce...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances