5,00,000 taxpayers get intimations from tax man





The department sent these intimations after analysing 'significant transaction' data for the previous financial year and the first quarter of the current financial year.





The department's analysis flagged around 2.5 million cases where there were no or less advance tax payments in FY23 by those taxpayers who had significant income and made high-value purchases.





In several cases, the advance tax payment in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year indicated that taxpayers paid lower taxes when compared to their high-value spends, indicating mismatch, an official privy to the development told Business Standard.





The move comes ahead of the second instalment of advance tax due on September 15. Sources said that taxpayers escaping advance tax payment have increased significantly in the past three-four years, and such a drive will help deter non-compliance by assessees.





Advance taxes are paid in four instalments in June, September, December, and March. These payments are based on taxpayers' assessment of projected income and they provide an indication of the possible tax collection in the months ahead.





Typically 15 per cent of the tax liability is paid in June, 45 per cent by September, 75 per cent by December, and a full payment by March.





With gross tax revenue between April and July up only 2.8 per cent year-on-year and net revenue witnessing a contraction of nearly 13 per cent, the government is looking at plugging leakages in direct taxes.





The significant transaction is typically such a transaction when there is a purchase of goods worth lakhs of rupees, stated turnover of 10 crore, purchase/ sale of immovable properties, withdrawal cash from bank/post office above Rs 20 lakh, payment via credit card of Rs 10 lakh and above, and so on.





-- Shrimi Choudhary/Business Standard

