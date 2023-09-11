Will Putin be arrested at Brazil G20? Lula says...





Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today, Lula da Silva who attended this year's G20 that was held over the weekend expressed hope that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would have ended by the time of the G20 Summit next year.





President Lula expressed hope that all the members of the G20 group participate in the Summit which will be hosted under Brazil's Presidency next year.





"I want to study ICC issue because the US did not sign the ICC treaty and Russia did not sign the ICC treaty. So, I want to know why Brazil became the signatory... India is not signatory of the ICC treaty. So I think it is the emerging countries that have signed the treaty. These are the things that cause damage to the developing countries," Brazilian President said.





"It is not the government or the Parliament it is the Brazilian judiciary system who should make that decision on whether he should be arrested in Brazil," he said.





"ICC should review that and that ICC will revise that so that we can go back to normal ties," he added.





Putin did not attend the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia and at the Delhi Summit, Russia was represented by its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.





In March this year, the International Criminal Court put out an arrest warrant for Putin accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine as part of a global effort to hold the Russian president and the Russian Federation accountable for atrocities beginning with the full-scale February 2022 invasion. -- ANI

