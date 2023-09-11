Why did Saudi prince stay on after G20?

This was what Al Saud has on his agenda today.





The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, who arrived in Delhi on a three-day State visit to India attended the G20 Summit in the national capital over the weekend.





The two leaders will also co-chair the First Leaders' Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council.





Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince will review the progress made under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council i.e. the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and the Committee on Economy and Investments Cooperation, according to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs.





Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince will also discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, security, defence, trade and economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Both the leaders will also discuss the regional and international issues of mutual interest.





The Saudi Crown Prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials.





Prior to his meeting with PM Modi, the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





The Saudi Crown Prince then inspected a combined defence services Guard of Honour. In a brief statement, Mohammed bin Salman congratulated India for a successful G20 presidency.





Speaking to reporters, he said, "Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries."





Later in the day, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.





At the G20 Leaders' Summit on Saturday, India, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the European Union announced a historic agreement to launch a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor.

The crown prince held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and others were present in the meeting.