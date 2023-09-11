RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Why did Mamata attend G20 dinner, wonders Cong
September 11, 2023  11:44
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with WB CM Mamata Banerjee, MoS for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel and others
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with WB CM Mamata Banerjee, MoS for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel and others
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Sunday questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to attend the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of G20 meet in New Delhi, asking if that would not weaken her stance against the Narendra Modi government.

The state Congress president also wondered whether there was "any other reason" for the Trinamool Congress chief to take part in the programme.

The Trinamool hit back at Choudhury, saying that Banerjee is one of the prime movers behind the non-BJP bloc INDIA and the Congress leader did not need to lecture her about certain protocols to be followed from the administrative point of view.

"When many non-BJP Chief Ministers refrained from attending the dinner, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) went to Delhi a day in advance. She attended the occasion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the same room.

"I wonder what prompted her to rush all the way to Delhi to be in the dinner party along with these leaders," Choudhury told reporters in Kolkata.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'
'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'

'Since September 1, a senior cabinet minister has been to-ing and fro-ing between Jalna and Mumbai by chartered flight every single day with messages from the two deputy chief ministers and the chief minister to get Jarange-Patil to back...

Aviation stocks may lose altitude over ATF prices, traffic seasonality
Aviation stocks may lose altitude over ATF prices, traffic seasonality

Rising crude oil prices and muted passenger traffic in the July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2) of 2023-24 (FY24) have raised concerns about the profitability of listed aviation players. These two concerns have caused the...

How Eveready plans to double revenue
How Eveready plans to double revenue

Eveready Industries India will launch a new category in Financial Year 2024-25 (FY25) as it works to double revenue, said a senior executive of the country's largest dry cell battery maker. It could be an adjacency or a new product...

Captain America Chris Evans Weds
Captain America Chris Evans Weds

The wedding was attended by several of the couple's friends including Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and his wife Elsa Pataky, Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man in the MCU) and Susan Downey, Jeremy Renner...

Turkey 'will be proud': Erdogan on permanent UNSC membership for India
Turkey 'will be proud': Erdogan on permanent UNSC membership for India

Erdogan said all non-P5 members should have an opportunity to become members of the Security Council by rotation.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances