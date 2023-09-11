RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uddhav told me to attack ex-CM's house: Shinde MLA
September 11, 2023  08:20
Uddhav with former CM Manohar Joshi
MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has claimed in a viral video that he was incited by their party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut to attack former CM Manohar Joshi's house in 2009.
  
None from the Thackeray camp or Raut were available for comments on Sarvankar's allegations.

Sarvankar apparently made the remarks during an address at a public function. 

Joshi's residence in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area was attacked by a few Shiv Sena workers in September 2009, ahead of state assembly elections, when Sarvankar was denied a ticket. 

"I was told by Uddhav Thackeray to attack Joshi's residence because the latter had opposed my ticket. As I left with my workers, I received a call from Sanjay Raut instructing me to carry petrol," claimed Sarvankar, who represents the Mahim constituency, in the video.

Later, Sarvankar joined the Congress before returning to the Sena fold after a few years. -- PTI 
