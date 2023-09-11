Truly an honour to be PM's Sherpa for G20: Kant





It took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations by a team of Indian diplomats to deliver a consensus on the G20 declaration that was adopted at the Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Sunday. Read what happened here

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant shares this picture alongside writing: "The grand success of #G20India Leaders' Summit, with 100% consensus from all countries on all issues has been possible only because of PM @narendramodi's stature and standing of excellence at the global stage. It is truly an honour for me to be his Sherpa for India's #G20 Presidency," he tweets.