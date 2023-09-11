RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Truly an honour to be PM's Sherpa for G20: Kant
September 11, 2023  15:33
image
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant shares this picture alongside writing: "The grand success of #G20India Leaders' Summit, with 100% consensus from all countries on all issues has been possible only because of PM @narendramodi's stature and standing of excellence at the global stage. It is truly an honour for me to be his Sherpa for India's #G20 Presidency," he tweets. 

It took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations by a team of Indian diplomats to deliver a consensus on the G20 declaration that was adopted at the Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Sunday. Read what happened here
