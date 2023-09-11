TN BJP chief squats on road during protest against minister

TN BJP chief squats on road during protest against ministerSeptember 11, 2023 20:51
TN BJP chief K Annamalai
BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Monday held a dharna demanding the immediate resignation of PK Sekar Babu as state Hindu religious and charitable endowments (HR&CE) minister.
Annamalai was leading the party's protest against Babu, objecting to his participation in the recent anti-Sanatan Dharma conference here. DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had made remarks at the conference that have led to a huge nationwide row.
After addressing a protest at Nungambakkam against Babu, Annamalai led a procession towards the HR&CE office and suddenly squatted on the road, joined by scores of supporters.
He took exception to Babu's participation in the recent anti-Sanatan meeting, saying Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, in the same conference, had equated Sanatan Dharma to Hinduism.
"Let Sekar Babu resign as minister and do anything as a DMK worker. Veeramani said in the meeting Sanatan is equal to Hinduism. The HR and CE department is against the welfare of Hindus," Annamalai alleged.
