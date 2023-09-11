This head of state, present at G20, is in Varanasi

This head of state, present at G20, is in VaranasiSeptember 11, 2023 12:33
Pravind Kumar Jugnauth's motorcade in Varanasi
Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrives in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This is Jugnauth's second visit to Varanasi.
Jugnauth along with a 17-member delegation, and his wife, Kobita Jugnauth, was in Varanasi in April.He had offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi , visited the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and of course met UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
