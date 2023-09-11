RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terror recruitment module unearthed in J-K
September 11, 2023  10:48
A terror recruitment module was unearthed in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, with the arrest of three persons, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, security forces established a mobile check point at Chak Tapper in Kreeri area on Sunday evening. 

Three persons, who were moving in a suspicious way, were apprehended, a police official said. He said three grenades and 30 AK rounds were recovered from the possession of the suspects, who were placed under arrest. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Lateef Ahmad Dar, Showkat Ahmad Lone and Ishrat Rasool. The trio confessed to being overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit, the official said. 

"On further interrogation, the accused persons admitted they had identified four youths in the general area of Kreeri and were about to get them to join terrorist outfit in near future. The above three individuals were the mastermind of the recruitment module in general area of Kreeri and were also in touch with active militants Umar Lone and foreign terrorist Usman," the official added. PTI
