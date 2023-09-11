Telecom Bill: User verification may be must for messaging apps





The new draft of the Bill, in its final stages, has introduced a differentiated regulatory regime for different communication services. This is contrary to the expectation that the final Bill may provide significant relaxations for Internet calling and messaging applications, also known as over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms.





"OTTs will still be part of the Bill. Instead of licensing, there will be authorisation. So, the entire concept that it is the exclusive privilege of the government, and then you can authorise someone to provide that service, remains the same. The terms and conditions of authorisation remain unknown," a source said.





Last year, the government proposed to include Internet-based communication services, in-flight and maritime connectivity services, interpersonal communication services, machine-to-machine communication services, and OTT communication services within the ambit of telecom services in the draft Bill floated for public consultation.





-- Sourabh Lele/Business Standard

The final version of the telecommunication Bill is likely to regulate internet-based calling and messaging services, such as WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, and Telegram, requiring authorisation from the government and mandatory verification of users on their platforms, informed sources.