Sunak on G20: Putin chooses to be isolated





Sharing the video on his social media 'X', he stated, "An important trip to India for the G20, delivering for the UK on the world stage."In the video message, he highlighted Russian President Putin's absence in the G20 Summit, and said that "Isolation is the policy that Vladimir Putin has chosen. Global issues matter. They impact all of us. We saw that during Covid and we have seen the devastating consequences of Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine, both on the Ukrainian people and the rise in global energy prices. But we are under no illusion these issues can't be solved in isolation. Isolation is the policy that Vladimir Putin has chosen, ripping up the Black Sea Grain Deal, which has provided a lifeline for millions," the message said.





Along with the videos of his meeting PM Modi, he added that although Putin was not there at the G20 to face the world but we were there to address some of the biggest issues in the world.





"Putin wasn't at the G20 to face the world. But we were, working with our allies, our partners from around the world to address some of the biggest challenges that we face. Stabilising the global economy, isolating Putin and strengthening our international relationships. And by doing that, delivering the jobs, growth and security that the British public rightly expect from their Prime Minister," he added in the video. -- ANI

As the G20 Summit culminates, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls the visit to India "important" and shared some glimpses of his two-day visit on social media.