Successful G20 gives a leg up to Sensex
September 11, 2023  16:26
KBK Infographics
Stock indices soared to new heights on Monday, buoyed by the positive sentiments stemming from the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi.

 As the market came to a close, the Sensex surged by 550.99 points, reaching 67,127.08, while the Nifty witnessed a substantial uptick of 176.40 points, closing at 19,996.35, marking an all-time high. 

 Within the Nifty companies, 46 reported advances, while only 4 registered declines. Notable gainers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Apollo Hospitals, and Power Grid. Conversely, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, and LT found themselves among the top losers as trading concluded. 

 Varun Aggarwal, founder and managing director of Profit Idea, expressed his insights on the remarkable market performance, stating, "The market closed on a high note today, hitting an all-time high and touching the 20,000 mark. For the last month, we've been focusing on a bullish strategy. We've already witnessed strong momentum on the index and heavyweight counters like Reliance and HDFC."
