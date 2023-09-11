Staying at the Hilton? Read this...September 11, 2023 14:12
Hilton India in collaboration with Little Black Book has launched a progamme called, '#YouAreTheSparkleAndShine' to applaud the fraternity and hard work of housekeeping staff.
Through interactive engagements such as contests, polls, and videos, the aim is to wholeheartedly recognise and appreciate the hard work of these often-overlooked hospitality heroes.
So, Hilton India invites consumers across cities to share their heartwarming and memorable stories with the housekeeping staff. Whether it's the welcome experience or their unique gestures of going beyond service, the most inspiring stories will get featured on LBB and selected entries will get surprise gift vouchers to be used at any Hilton hotel in India.
The contest will be run on the social media handles of LBB between 10th to 16th September, 2023.
TOP STORIES
SC says 2014 ruling removing graft shield for babus to have retrospective effect
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in a unanimous verdict, ruled that its 2014 verdict, which had struck down a provision of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 providing immunity to...