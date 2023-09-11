RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee settles almost flat at 83.03 against US dollar
September 11, 2023  21:59
The rupee closed almost flat at 83.03 against the US dollar on Monday as elevated crude oil prices and global inflation worries weighed on the local currency despite a record rally in equities fuelled by FII inflows.

A weak American currency against major rivals overseas also supported the domestic unit and restricted the fall, Forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.93 against the US dollar and moved between the peak of 82.83 and the lowest level of 83.06.

The rupee finally settled 1 paisa lower at 83.03 against the previous close. On Friday, the Indian unit had appreciated 21 paise to close at 83.02 against the greenback.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on the soft US dollar, positive domestic markets and a correction in crude oil prices. However, concerns over global economic slowdown and rising expectations of a rate hike by FOMC amid strong economic data from the US may cap sharp gains," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

Choudhary said that traders may remain cautious ahead of inflation data from India and the US later this week.   -- PTI
