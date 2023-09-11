President to visit Gujarat from September 12 to 13

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Gujarat from September 12 to 13, 2023, a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said on Monday.



The President will reach Gandhinagar in the evening of September 12, 2023.



On September 13, 2023, she will inaugurate the project 'National e-Vidhan Application' (NeVA) and address the members of Gujarat Legislative Assembly at Gandhinagar. On the same day, she will virtually launch the 'Ayushman Bhav' initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from the Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, the release said.