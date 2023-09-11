RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
President to visit Gujarat from September 12 to 13
September 11, 2023  22:04
image
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Gujarat from September 12 to 13, 2023, a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said on Monday.

The President will reach Gandhinagar in the evening of September 12, 2023.

On September 13, 2023, she will inaugurate the project 'National e-Vidhan Application' (NeVA) and address the members of Gujarat Legislative Assembly at Gandhinagar. On the same day, she will virtually launch the 'Ayushman Bhav' initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from the Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, the release said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trudeau, delegation stranded in Delhi as aircraft hits snag
Trudeau, delegation stranded in Delhi as aircraft hits snag

Canada on Monday said the earliest possible departure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation from the national capital is Tuesday late afternoon and that the country's armed forces are continuing with their best efforts to...

'Kuch to hoga': Bombay HC to act on illegal construction
'Kuch to hoga': Bombay HC to act on illegal construction

The Bombay high court on Monday rued that for long illegal constructions have been mushrooming but time has now come to change the attitude that nothing will happen to such structures.

AFI adds 3 more athletes to Asian Games team
AFI adds 3 more athletes to Asian Games team

Haryana's 3000m steeplechaser Priti Lamba was on Monday added to the Indian athletics team for the Hangzhou Asian Games

China 'welcomes' India-Europe corridor so long as it doesn't...
China 'welcomes' India-Europe corridor so long as it doesn't...

China welcomes all initiatives that truly help developing countries build infrastructure and sincere efforts to promote connectivity and common development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'
'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'

'Since September 1, a senior cabinet minister has been to-ing and fro-ing between Jalna and Mumbai by chartered flight every single day with messages from the two deputy chief ministers and the chief minister to get Manoj Jarange-Patil...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances