President hosts banquet for Saudi Crown Prince

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.



Welcoming the Crown Prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that Saudi Arabia is one of Indias most important strategic partners, a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.



'She was happy to note that bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia have strengthened considerably over the past few years,' it said.



'The President said that in the modern world, India-Saudi Arabia's shared cultural experiences, economic synergies and shared commitment towards a peaceful and sustainable world make us natural partners. She said that the economic component of India-Saudi Arabia partnership has also grown in recent years,' it said.



She added that there are ample opportunities for increasing Saudi investments in India across several different sectors.



The President said that Saudi Arabia has embraced a large number of Indian expatriates, and given them space to flourish and grow.



'Through their hard work and professionalism, they have made significant contribution to the Saudi Arabias growth and prosperity. She thanked Saudi Arabia for looking after them,' she said.



The President appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia as a positive force for peace and stability, the release said.



'She expressed confidence that this visit of Crown Prince and his participation in the G20 Summit would further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and Saudi Arabia,' it said.