PM, Saudi crown prince meeting today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prince Mohammed bin Salman then inspected a combined defence services Guard of Honour. In a brief statement Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated India for a successful G20 presidency.





"Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries," he said.





The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit on Saturday and has stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit. Following the ceremonial reception, Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral at the Hyderabad House. The Saudi Crown Prince is also expected to sign the minutes of the first meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council at the same venue later in the day.

Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday as he began his state visit after having participated in the 18th G20 Leaders' summit.