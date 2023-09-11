Khalistanis met in Canada with Trudeau in India





Designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was present at the gathering of the Khalistani separatists held at the Guru Nanak Singh Gurudwara in Surrey, Vancouver.





In a provocative speech, Pannun used intimidating language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other leaders. He claimed that the separatists were challenging the territorial integrity of India.





Prime Minister Modi had on Sunday raised "strong concerns' about the continuous "anti-India activities' by extremist elements in Canada in his pull-aside meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. -- ANI

Even as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in India for the G20 Leaders' summit on Sunday, Khalistani secessionists held a so-called 'Referendum' in Surrey, British Columbia.