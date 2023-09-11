RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India-Saudi talk on trading in national currencies
September 11, 2023  17:22
PM met Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia this morning
The Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed, informed that India and Saudi Arabia have begun discussions on trading between both countries in national currencies and added that for this the proposals and consultations have been exchanged on Monday.

"The two sides have started discussing this. It is only at a discussion stage, proposals and concept notes have been exchanged. The Saudi side is aware that we have worked out similar arrangements with other countries in the region. So, the discussions will be beginning or have already begun," Secretary Sayeed said.

In recent times, India has taken substantial steps to promote the usage of its national currency, the Indian rupee, in international transactions.

 Collaborating with banks from 22 different countries, India has established special rupee vostro accounts in domestic banks, facilitating trading in national currencies.

As India continues to expand its footprint in the global trade arena, the adoption of the LCS system with the UAE sets a precedent for innovative trade practices that can reshape the course of international commerce.
