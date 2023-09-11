India-Saudi partnership crucial: Modi





PM Modi said in his opening remarks that the talks with the visiting Saudi Arabian leader will provide new energy and direction to ties between the two nations.





"For India, Saudi Arabia is one of its most important strategic partners. As two large and fast-growing economies of the world, our mutual cooperation is important for peace and stability in the entire region. In our talks, we have identified several initiatives to take our partnership to the next level. Today's talks will provide new energy and direction to our relations. This will provide us inspiration to work together for the welfare of humanity," he said.





Modi said that the economic corridor between India, West Asia and Europe will provide economic growth and digital connectivity between these regions. He noted that the cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia in the economic sector is vital for the peace and stability of the entire region.





"Yesterday, we have taken a decision to start a historic economic corridor between India, West Asia and Europe. This corridor will not only connect two countries but also help in providing economic growth, and digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe. Under your leadership and vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has seen tremendous economic growth and I congratulate you for that." Modi also thanked the visiting leader for Saudi Arabia's contribution to the success of India's G20 Presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held the first leaders' meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council on Monday and discussed cooperation in areas such as energy security, trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare and food security.