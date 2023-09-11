RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indian wear shines!
September 11, 2023  10:37
image
First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath, tweets: "K Georgieva, managing director of IMF News, looks so elegant in Indian wear!"
G20: World leaders hail Modi's 'decisive leadership'

With India's G20 presidency ensuring several tangible outcomes, world leaders at the two-day summit in New Delhi hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'decisive leadership' and for championing the voice of the Global South, sources...

NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against Wipro

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has dismissed an operational creditor's petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against Wipro Ltd. A two-member Chennai bench of the appellate tribunal held earlier that there was a...

7 killed as lift of under-construction building crashes in Maha

The construction lift in the 40-storey building located in Balkum area off the Ghodbunder Road here collapsed on Sunday evening.

Turkey 'will be proud': Erdogan on permanent UNSC membership for India

Erdogan said all non-P5 members should have an opportunity to become members of the Security Council by rotation.

Antony takes 'period of absence' from Man Utd to address assault allegations

Antony will not immediately return to Manchester United while the Brazil striker addresses assault allegations against him, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

