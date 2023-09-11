RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Indian Navy ties up with Uber
September 11, 2023  21:22
image
The Indian Navy has joined hands with a cab aggregator service with an aim to provide reliable, convenient, safe and economical mobility solutions for personal travel and commute of naval personnel and families across the country, officials said on Monday.

The Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uber in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and senior officials of the company.

"The MoU with Uber aims to provide reliable, convenient, safe and economical mobility solutions for personal travel and commute of Naval personnel and families across the country," a senior official said.

Uber will extend several benefits to Indian Navy's personnel and their families,  including a personalised profile on the Uber app; premier executive cab category "providing surge price protection during peak office hours"; availability of top-rated drivers; zero cancellation fee on all its rides and a 24x7 premium business support, the official said.

"This MoU aligns with Chief of Naval Staff's vision of 'happy personnel' under 'SHIPS FIRST' and is a maiden initiative in the armed forces. It is also in furtherance of Government of India's 'Digital India' vision of embracing technology for transformative change," he added. 

-- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jawan Becomes ALL TIME Blockbuster
Jawan Becomes ALL TIME Blockbuster

King is King, and that will never change. Shah Rukh Khan has announced this loud and clear with his all-time mega blockbuster, Jawan.

Army officer's shooting points to Manipur terror groups getting active again
Army officer's shooting points to Manipur terror groups getting active again

Terrorists belonging to banned groups United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and People's Liberation Army (PLA) were allegedly part of the mob from which gunshots were fired at an army officer that left him severely injured in Manipur,...

Trade issues that India, Saudi Arabia discussed
Trade issues that India, Saudi Arabia discussed

India and Saudi Arabia on Monday decided to expedite implementation of the $50 billion West Coast refinery project, and identified energy, defence, semiconductor and space as areas for intensified cooperation during talks between Prime...

Who Won Best Ma, Pita, Beta, Beti...
Who Won Best Ma, Pita, Beta, Beti...

Who won what at the Star Parivaar Awards?

Debit card usage slow for three years and UPI transactions up 428%
Debit card usage slow for three years and UPI transactions up 428%

Debit card payments remained sluggish due to the surge in digital transactions after the pandemic, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as the most popular mode of money transfer, particularly for small value...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances