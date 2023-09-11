Indian Navy ties up with Uber





The Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uber in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and senior officials of the company.





"The MoU with Uber aims to provide reliable, convenient, safe and economical mobility solutions for personal travel and commute of Naval personnel and families across the country," a senior official said.





Uber will extend several benefits to Indian Navy's personnel and their families, including a personalised profile on the Uber app; premier executive cab category "providing surge price protection during peak office hours"; availability of top-rated drivers; zero cancellation fee on all its rides and a 24x7 premium business support, the official said.





"This MoU aligns with Chief of Naval Staff's vision of 'happy personnel' under 'SHIPS FIRST' and is a maiden initiative in the armed forces. It is also in furtherance of Government of India's 'Digital India' vision of embracing technology for transformative change," he added.





-- PTI

