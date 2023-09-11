India held exceptionally organised G20: Lula





"We will put inequality at the top: inequality of gender, race, education, health, poverty and hunger. The world needs balance," the Brazilian President said addressing a press conference today after the conclusion of the two-day long G20 Summit in New Delhi on Sunday.





"I'm one of the founder member of G20," said Lula da Silva pointing out that an important meeting like the G20 showed the importance of the multipolar world.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10 handed over the ceremonial gavel to Lula, intiating the process of transition of the President's chair for the next round of the G20 to be held in Brazil.





"I would like to congratulate India for organising the Summit exceptionally well. We have received great warmth from the Indian people. Brazil has the conditions to be the host country of G20 next year. We want to use many cities in Brazil to organise a great number of events there," he said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday said that Brazil will put the inequality issue as the core issue during the G20 Summit under its Presidency and said it was a huge challenge for Brazil to take over the G20 presidency.