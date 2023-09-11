India & Saudi just signed over 24 MoUs





MoUs were signed between private companies of both countries, including Serum Institute of India, HP, VFS Global, and ICICI Bank.





The signing of the MoUs was facilitated by Invest India and Saudi Arabia's investment ministry.





The signing of the agreements happened as Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud began his State visit after having participated in the G20 Summit in New Delhi.





The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit on Saturday and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit.In a brief statement, Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated India for a successful G20 presidency.





"Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries" he said.

Over two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia companies, ranging from Information Technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and human resources, among other sectors.