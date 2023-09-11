RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India & Saudi just signed over 24 MoUs
September 11, 2023  15:34
The stunning Hyderabad House was the venue for the India-Saudi talks today
The stunning Hyderabad House was the venue for the India-Saudi talks today
Over two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia companies, ranging from Information Technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and human resources, among other sectors.

MoUs were signed between private companies of both countries, including Serum Institute of India, HP, VFS Global, and ICICI Bank. 

The signing of the MoUs was facilitated by Invest India and Saudi Arabia's investment ministry.

The signing of the agreements happened as Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud began his State visit after having participated in the G20 Summit in New Delhi. 

The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit on Saturday and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit.In a brief statement, Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated India for a successful G20 presidency.

"Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries" he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Turkey 'will be proud': Erdogan on permanent UNSC membership for India
Turkey 'will be proud': Erdogan on permanent UNSC membership for India

Erdogan said all non-P5 members should have an opportunity to become members of the Security Council by rotation.

Who Won Best Ma, Pita, Beta, Beti...
Who Won Best Ma, Pita, Beta, Beti...

Who won what at the Star Parivaar Awards?

'I'm not going to sing ridiculous songs'
'I'm not going to sing ridiculous songs'

'If it's a good song, you will always see me singing it.'

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra
1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra

A person was critically injured when members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra's Satara district following an "objectionable" post on social media, the police said on Monday.

It's Back to Hogwarts Day
It's Back to Hogwarts Day

Back to Hogwarts Day is an annual event where thousands of Harry Potter fans gather at the Kings Cross Station in London to listen to the announcement of the Hogwarts Express which leaves at 11 am for Hogsmeade from the nine and three...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances