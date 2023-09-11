RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Home-cooked food, medication for Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail
September 11, 2023  00:48
image
Home-cooked food, medication, and a special room were among the amenities granted by a court to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his fortnight-long stay in jail. 

An ACB Court here directed the superintendent of Rajamahendravaram central prison to accommodate 73-year-old Naidu separately in view of the purported threat to his life. 

The former CM is a Z-plus category security protectee. 

"The superintendent of central prison is directed to provide all the special amenities including food (cooked at home), medication, special room in central prison to petitioner/A37 (Naidu)," the Judge ordered. 

According to the detention order, the Judge highlighted that there are grounds to believe the accusations levelled against Naidu, and 24 hours were not enough to complete the investigation. 

"This is an authorisation to you (superintendent), to detain ' Naidu in custody, and to cause him to be produced before the Court on the 22nd day of September, 2023 at 10.30 am," the Judge ordered. 

Amid tight security and inclement weather, the former Andhra Pradrsh CM was sent to Rajamahendravaram from Vijayawada, a distance of about 200 km, in a convoy on road. -- PTI
