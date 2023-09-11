Happiest decision: Brazil prez on Global Biofuels





While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Lula emphasized that Brazil will continue to improve ethanol production.





"We continue to improve the ethanol production in Brazil. Everybody knows what role Brazil plays in ethanol as an alternative to oil. This is the happiest decision for Brazil as we have been fighting for it," Lula said.





PM Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of Argentina, Alberto Fernndez and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday expressed his delight on the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance and said that this is the happiest decision for Brazil as they have been fighting for it.