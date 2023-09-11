RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


G20 Summit brings cheers to stock market
September 11, 2023  10:02
Indian stock indices started Monday's trade on a firm note, taking cues from the overall successful G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The consensus on the New Delhi declaration by all G20 member countries despite a divided house given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the West's sanctions on Russia, the ambitious rail-port economic corridor deal to connect India-Middle East-Europe, and the launch of Global Biofuel Alliance on the summit sidelines seemed to have attracted investors to bet in the market.

Sensex and Nifty were 0.3-0.4 per cent higher from their Friday close of 66,861.16 points and 19,910.10 points, with all sectoral indices in the green. Last week, Indian stocks ended at a high to log their best week in over two months.

Companies involved in railways, ports and infrastructure are the top gainers today.
