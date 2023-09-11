G20 rooms had handwoven silk carpets from Kashmir





Meticulously designed and executed over nearly 15 months, the carpets are so intricate that it has nearly 74 million knots of hand-crafted genius tying them together.





Nearly 50 master craftsmen from five different villages outside Srinagar worked on 12 different looms in the most challenging natural conditions to produce the beauties.





The carpets that are steeped in the narrative of the flora and fauna of Kashmir adorned the main Summit room in the form of 12 individual carpets forming a perfect circle where PM Modi held his bilateral talks with the biggest world leaders like US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese among others.





Each carpet made with the finest silk from Kashmir has a different narrative. While one of them speaks of the tree of life, the other weaves the story around the birds of paradise. While another carpet portrays the flora like the Cypress trees which are symbolic of immortality, another weaves the story around the indigenous animals of the region.

A magnificent series of 12 carpets, spectacularly custom woven in some of the most remote villages of Kashmir by master craftsmen specializing in the ancient Persian style of artistry, adorned the main Summit Room of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit that concluded yesterday.