G20 beautification of Delhi to be maintained: AAP
September 11, 2023  16:42
image
A maintenance agency will be hired to safekeep the assets created during the G20 Summit, Delhi minister Atishi said here on Monday and added that beautification work will continue in other parts of the city.

 In a press conference held in the national capital, Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj thanked the people of Delhi for making the G20 Summit a success. 

 Talking to PTI Video, Atishi, who is also in charge of Public Works Department (PWD), said that she held a meeting Monday morning regarding the beautification work to be carried out in the national capital.

 "From tomorrow, PWD officials will be on ground to see that beautification works commence in other areas, apart from those that were beautified for the summit," she said. 

 When asked about the measures being taken for the security of the assets created for the mega event," Atishi said, "We will hire a maintenance agency for safekeep of statues and fountains installed for the summit." 

 The two-day event under India's presidency of the influential bloc concluded on Sunday. Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj also held a press conference assuring that Delhi's beautification will continue after the summit.
