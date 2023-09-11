RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Ex-RSS men to form political outfit in poll-bound MP
September 11, 2023  00:19
Representational image
Representational image
A group of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers on Sunday announced their decision to form a political outfit Janhit Party ahead of the year-end polls in Madhya Pradesh and said that the move will push political parties to improve governance. 

"We have formed the Janhit Party as all political parties' culture is against the basic values of democracy. All have failed," former RSS pracharak Abhay Jain told reporters after a meeting with his ex-colleagues at Misrod, near state capital Bhopal. 

He said that it appears outwardly that their yet-to-be-registered party will eat into the ruling BJP's votes. 

Listen, we were not there in the last MP elections in 2018 when the BJP lost. 

Then the BJP votes shifted to Congress which is not in a good shape, he said. 

Jain said people are not satisfied with the BJP government's functioning in MP. 

"What will happen when we appear on the political stage? Those who are unhappy with the BJP but have a Hindu mindset will prefer us. If BJP loses five votes, Congress won't gain them according to political arithmetic," he said. 

So much we know that our move will mount pressure on political parties to improve their governance, said 60-year-old Jain. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chandrababu Naidu's arrest marks a few firsts in Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu's arrest marks a few firsts in Andhra Pradesh

This is also the first time that Naidu has been arrested on corruption charges in his political career spanning over 40 years.

Casino visit: Pakistan team officials under the scanner
Casino visit: Pakistan team officials under the scanner

Pakistan team's current media manager Umar Farooq Kalson and board's GM (International Cricket) Adnan Ali are under scanner after pictures and video footages emerged of the duo visiting a Colombo casino.

Biden raised human rights, civil society, free press with Modi
Biden raised human rights, civil society, free press with Modi

Biden told reporters in Hanoi in the Vietnamese capital that he also raised the importance of respecting human rights with Prime Minister Modi.

'Team needs a new impulse' Germany part ways with coach Flick
'Team needs a new impulse' Germany part ways with coach Flick

Germany parted ways with coach Hansi Flick on Sunday, a day after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match with the four-time world champions struggling for form.

Chandrababu Naidu sent to jail for 14 days; TDP calls bandh on Monday
Chandrababu Naidu sent to jail for 14 days; TDP calls bandh on Monday

A local court in Vijayawada remanded Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances