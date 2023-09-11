Ex-RSS men to form political outfit in poll-bound MP





"We have formed the Janhit Party as all political parties' culture is against the basic values of democracy. All have failed," former RSS pracharak Abhay Jain told reporters after a meeting with his ex-colleagues at Misrod, near state capital Bhopal.





He said that it appears outwardly that their yet-to-be-registered party will eat into the ruling BJP's votes.





Listen, we were not there in the last MP elections in 2018 when the BJP lost.





Then the BJP votes shifted to Congress which is not in a good shape, he said.





Jain said people are not satisfied with the BJP government's functioning in MP.





"What will happen when we appear on the political stage? Those who are unhappy with the BJP but have a Hindu mindset will prefer us. If BJP loses five votes, Congress won't gain them according to political arithmetic," he said.





So much we know that our move will mount pressure on political parties to improve their governance, said 60-year-old Jain. -- PTI

