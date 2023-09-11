RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Even my corpse will not go to BJP: Siddaramaiah
September 11, 2023  20:13
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said even his 'corpse' will not go to the Bharatiya Janata Party, as he rejected claims that he had made such an attempt in the past.

Noting that throughout his political life he has fought communal forces, the CM said, he might have met BJP leaders, but that doesn't mean that he has sacrificed his ideologies.

"Is it possible for anyone to imagine it? My political life itself is for secularism and I have been fighting against communal forces all along," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement that he had planned to join the BJP in the past and had met the saffron party leaders in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I might have met leaders.... I might have met Advani (BJP veteran L K Advani), recently I had also met Amit Shah (Union Home Minister)... even my corpse will not go to BJP. My politics has been against communal forces throughout, since socialist party times."

He said Kumaraswamy is allying with the BJP for the sake of dynasty politics and is saying all this on the basis of someone's statement.

"This much is certain that for no reason, whether I am in power or not, there is no compromise with communal forces. Just because I met leaders, it doesn't mean I have sacrificed my ideologies."   -- PTI
