Cong: PM didn't allow presser in India so Biden...September 11, 2023 13:18
US President Biden in Hanoi. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after United States President Joe Biden addressed the media during his visit to Vietnam following his visit to India for the G20 Summit.
Referring to Biden's address in Vietnam stating he spoke to the Prime Minister about human rights and free press, Ramesh said, "Mr Modi saying to Mr Biden -- "Na Press Conference karunga, Na karne doonga" (won't hold a press conference, won't let you hold one) has had no impact."
"Mr Biden is saying the same things in Vietnam which he said to Mr Modi's face in India -- on respecting human rights, the role of civil society and the free press," the senior Congress leader added.
TOP STORIES
Powered by utility vehicles, PV dispatches to dealers increased 9% in August: SIAM
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 9 per cent year-on-year in August on the back of strong demand for utility models, industry body SIAM said on Monday. Overall passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose to 359,228 units last...