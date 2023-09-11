RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong: PM didn't allow presser in India so Biden...
September 11, 2023  13:18
US President Biden in Hanoi. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after United States President Joe Biden addressed the media during his visit to Vietnam following his visit to India for the G20 Summit.

Referring to Biden's address in Vietnam stating he spoke to the Prime Minister about human rights and free press, Ramesh said, "Mr Modi saying to Mr Biden -- "Na Press Conference karunga, Na karne doonga" (won't hold a press conference, won't let you hold one) has had no impact."

"Mr Biden is saying the same things in Vietnam which he said to Mr Modi's face in India -- on respecting human rights, the role of civil society and the free press," the senior Congress leader added.
